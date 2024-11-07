SECI debars Reliance Power from future tenders for the next three years

Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), under the aegis of the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE), announced in a recent notice the debarment of Reliance Power from participating in any of its future tenders for the next three years. The decision comes in the wake of R-Power submitting fake documents for a tender floated by the agency in June this year, SECI’s public notice stated.

Any subsidiary of R-Power has also been barred from SECI tenders, it added.

In June, SECI issued a request for selection (RfS) for bids on 1 gigawatt (Gw) of solar power with 2 Gw of standalone battery storage. R-Power, through its subsidiary Maharashtra Energy Generation Limited, was among the successful bidders, quoting one of the lowest bids received to date for battery storage at Rs 3.81 per unit. Another similar winning bid was from JSW Energy.

“Based on the examination of documents submitted by M/s Maharashtra Energy Generation Limited, now known as M/s Reliance NU BESS Limited, under the above RfS, it was discovered that, as per the tender requirements, the endorsement of the bank guarantee against earnest money deposit (issued by a foreign bank), as submitted by the bidder, was fake. Since this discrepancy was discovered subsequent to the e-reverse auction, SECI was constrained to annul the tendering process,” SECI’s notice stated.

This paper reported earlier this week that R-Power submitted invalid bank documents twice for the said tender, using an email ID later flagged as fake by State Bank of India (SBI). SECI had not responded then to emailed queries for the earlier story.

In its notice dated November 6, SECI stated that, per the tender conditions, the submission of a fake document as part of its response to the RfS rendered R-Power eligible for debarment from future tenders issued by SECI.

“The bidder, being a subsidiary of M/s Reliance Power Limited, had met the financial qualification requirements using the strength of its parent company. Upon detailed examination of the matter, it was found logical to conclude that all commercial and strategic decisions undertaken by the bidder were fundamentally driven by the parent company. Thus, it became imperative to debar the parent company, i.e. M/s Reliance Power Limited, from participating in the future tenders issued by SECI,” the notice said.

R-Power had submitted a bank guarantee of Philippines-based FirstRand Bank, which it claimed had an endorsement from a Delhi-based branch of State Bank of India. This paper reported that the bank denied issuing any such endorsement and flagged the email ID (sbi.17313@s-bi.co.in) used in the communication as fake. The company, in an emailed response to the paper, stated that the guarantee was arranged by a third party and that it was “misled to believe it was genuine.”

SECI further declared in the notice, “Based on the above and in line with the tender conditions, it is hereby intimated that the entities, namely M/s Reliance NU BESS Limited, and M/s Reliance Power Limited (including its subsidiaries), stand debarred from participating in all future tenders issued by SECI until 3 years from the date of issuance of the debarment notice.”