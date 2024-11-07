'No choice': Supreme Court orders liquidation of grounded Jet Airways

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered liquidation of grounded Indian carrier Jet Airways , saying “it had no choice” but to do so.

The court said that liquidation is the best route as Jalan-Kalrock Consortium (JKC), the successful bidder for the airline, failed to implement the resolution plan, five years after its approval.

Before pronouncing the order, Justice Pardiwala orally said, “This litigation is an eyeopener, has taught us many lessons about the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and the functioning of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).”

The court exercised its extraordinary powers under Article 142 to set aside a NCLAT decision to uphold a resolution plan and transfer ownership - to the JKC - without full payment to creditors.

“We have no doubt that the NCLAT acted contrary to settled legal principles... NCLAT incorrectly interpreted our order,” the Court observed.

The SC held that Rs 200 crore infused by JKC stands forfeited and directs lenders to invoke Performance Bank Guarantee of Rs 150 crore.

More From This Section

NCLAT had on March 12 upheld the resolution plan of the grounded airline and approved the transfer of its ownership to the JKC. NCLAT had told JKC to obtain an air operator’s certificate within 90 days. It had also given it more time to pay Rs175 crore to SBI as 107 days had passed since NCLAT’s order allowing the transfer of ownership.

The lenders led by State Bank of India, and also comprising Punjab National Bank and JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Private Limited challenged the NCLAT verdict.

During the hearing in the apex court, JKC alleged that SBI has given loans to previous companies without security and that is why they are floundering now.

SBI, meanwhile, said the Performance Bank Guarantee (PBG) of Rs150 crore should not be used even if expressly mentioned in the resolution plan.

“Respondents can adjust the PBG upon execution of the mortgage of all the three Dubai properties, which the respondents have failed to do even today,” Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman said.

NCLAT had also directed the lenders of Jet Airways to adjust the Rs 150 crore paid by JKC as PBG.

The bank said out of the Rs 350 crore payment, which is the first tranche, only Rs 200 crore has been paid. They said their Air Operator Certificate (AOC) expired in September 2023 and was never extended.

SBI asked the court for the liquidation of the airline, saying they don’t know what to do when the resolution plan is not working.