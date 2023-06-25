Set to launch state-of-the-art healthcare ecosystem, says Gautam Adani



In June last year, the Adani family committed to a multiyear, multi-dimensional program on the lines of Tata Trusts -- donating to a range of social causes spanning healthcare, education, and skill development.

The Adani group, which launched a Rs 60,000 crore corpus for corporate social responsibility activities last year, is set to launch a technology-led healthcare ecosystem, Group Chairman Gautam Adani said.



"I am excited about the possibilities of this integrated technology and research-driven platform that we are building. We will soon be announcing more details," he announced on Saturday as he turned 61.

"I am happy to say that our planning for the country’s most comprehensive state-of-the-art healthcare ecosystem is in full swing. This ecosystem is aimed to push cutting-edge technology across all medical processes, build deep research and data-driven capabilities to increase the exposure of healthcare professionals," Adani said on the eve of his birthday.



"Our balance sheet has never been healthier, our assets have never been more robust, and our operating cash flows have never been stronger. The scale of our international expansions is validated by our success in Australia, Israel, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and many other nations," he said.

Thanking employees for their support, Adani said the FY23 operational and financial results were the best ever despite negative reports.



The Adani group also launched the 'Jeetenge Hum' campaign, to show support to the Indian cricket team for the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023.

"The pace at which we have made acquisitions and turned them around is unmatched in the national landscape. And for the year just ended, we have set all-time historic records in terms of our revenues, EBIDTA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) and cash flows. These results are our true rebuttal to those that believe they could short us out," he said.



The campaign encourages Indian cricket fans to unite as one and rally behind the Indian team on various media outlets.

The campaign was launched by Adani in association with the heroes of the 1983 World Cup-winning team.