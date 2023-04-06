Home / Companies / News / SP Group firm to raise up to $1 bn; Armada to raise cash for India ops

SP Group firm to raise up to $1 bn; Armada to raise cash for India ops

Armada 98/2 Pte was set up as a joint venture to provide offshore marine oil and gas services in response to ONGC's KG-DWN 98/2 tender

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
SP Group firm to raise up to $1 bn; Armada to raise cash for India ops

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 7:55 PM IST
Singapore-based Armada 98/2 Pte, a company 70 per cent owned by Shapoorji Pallonji Group (SP Group) and 30 per cent by Bumi Armada Berhad, is tapping into international markets to raise up to $1 billion. The proceeds will be used to repay old debt and fund India operations, informed banking sources. The company had earlier raised about Rs 6,600 crore from Indian banks to finance its charter operat

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 5:25 PM IST

