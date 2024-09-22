Signature Global gives Rs 320 cr contract to ACC to build housing project

Realty firm Signature Global has given Rs 320 crore contract to ACC India for construction of its luxury housing project in Gurugram.

The company has appointed ACC India Pvt Ltd for civil, structure and part MEP work for all the towers, basements and other ancillary buildings for its group housing project 'Twin Towers DXP' in Sector 84, Gurugram, Haryana.

The total contract value is Rs 320 crore, the company said in a statement.

Signature Global has not launched this project for sales.

Lalit Aggarwal, Vice Chairman, Signature Global, said, "This is going to be one of the finest projects that we will be executing and will be a crowning jewel in our portfolio."



"It will be one of the tallest in the area and Arabian Construction Company, along with their Indian subsidiary ACC India, is known for constructing many prominent towers in the Middle East and India, showcasing their proven expertise in delivering this project," Aggarwal said.