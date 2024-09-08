Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Signature Global gives Rs 1,144 cr order for housing project in Gurugram

Signature Global gives Rs 1,144 cr order for housing project in Gurugram

Realty firm Signature Global has given Rs 1,144 crore construction work order to Ahluwalia Contracts for development of its luxury housing project in Gurugram.

Ashiana Housing
Spread over 16.65 acres, the housing project has 1,008 units. The total developable area is 28.12 lakh square feet, Signature Global said in a statement on Sunday Representational Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 12:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Realty firm Signature Global has given Rs 1,144 crore construction work order to Ahluwalia Contracts for development of its luxury housing project in Gurugram.

The project, 'De-luxe DXP' is located in Sector 37D, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Spread over 16.65 acres, the housing project has 1,008 units. The total developable area is 28.12 lakh square feet, Signature Global said in a statement on Sunday.

Lalit Kumar Aggarwal, Vice Chairman of Signature Global (India) Ltd, said the company has started construction work in this project and collaborated with Ahluwalia Contracts to ensure timely delivery of the project with best amenities.

Signature Global said it achieved a record pre-sale of over Rs 3,600 crore within a few days of pre-launch of this project.

Ahluwalia Contracts aims to complete the project within 5 years.

More From This Section

Vedanta to progress from being asset manager to asset owner: Anil Agarwal

Wockhardt denies Carol Info rent payment allegations, link with Sebi orders

Tata aviation cuts losses by Rs 9,077 cr in FY24, Air India revenue up 24%

Byju's hits back, says BDO's lack of communication with IRP suspicious

Tata Power awards contracts worth Rs 11,481 cr to local suppliers in Odisha

Signature Global has so far delivered 11 million square feet of area across various projects.

It has a pipeline of 32.2 million square feet of saleable area in its forthcoming projects along with 16.4 million square feet of ongoing projects.

In 2023-24, Signature Global achieved sales booking of Rs 7,270 crore and has set a target of Rs 10,000 crore worth sales in the current fiscal.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

ICICI Securities raises Signature Global target price, sees 35% upside

Signature Global shares slip 6.5% after multiple block deals

Signature Global plans to foray in Delhi, Noida property mkts

Signature Global cuts net debt by 16% in June quarter on strong sales

Signature Global to launch housing projects worth Rs 13k cr by March: CMD

Topics :Signature GlobalAhluwalia ContractsHousing finance firms

First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News