Signature Global gives Rs 1,144 cr order for housing project in Gurugram

Realty firm Signature Global has given Rs 1,144 crore construction work order to Ahluwalia Contracts for development of its luxury housing project in Gurugram. The project, 'De-luxe DXP' is located in Sector 37D, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Spread over 16.65 acres, the housing project has 1,008 units. The total developable area is 28.12 lakh square feet, Signature Global said in a statement on Sunday. Lalit Kumar Aggarwal, Vice Chairman of Signature Global (India) Ltd, said the company has started construction work in this project and collaborated with Ahluwalia Contracts to ensure timely delivery of the project with best amenities.

Signature Global said it achieved a record pre-sale of over Rs 3,600 crore within a few days of pre-launch of this project.

Ahluwalia Contracts aims to complete the project within 5 years.

Signature Global has so far delivered 11 million square feet of area across various projects.

It has a pipeline of 32.2 million square feet of saleable area in its forthcoming projects along with 16.4 million square feet of ongoing projects.

In 2023-24, Signature Global achieved sales booking of Rs 7,270 crore and has set a target of Rs 10,000 crore worth sales in the current fiscal.