Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Signature Global cuts net debt by 16% in June quarter on strong sales

Signature Global cuts net debt by 16% in June quarter on strong sales

Signature Global reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.76 crore for the quarter ended June

real estate
The company has set a sales bookings target of Rs 10,000 crore for this fiscal.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 1:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Realty firm Signature Global's net debt has come down by 16 per cent in June quarter to Rs 980 crore on better cash flows amid strong sales in its housing projects.

In its latest investor presentation for the June quarter, the company informed that its net debt stood at Rs 980 crore as on June 30, 2024, as against Rs 1,160 crore at the end of the last financial year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The company aims to keep net debt below 0.5 times of the projected operating surplus for the ongoing financial year, as a long term discipline," the presentation said.

Earlier this week, Signature Global reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.76 crore for the quarter ended June on higher income.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 7.22 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 427.98 crore in April-June of 2024-25 fiscal from Rs 178.90 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

More From This Section

'Something big soon India': Hindenburg Research eyes new target after Adani

Air India, Vistara get DGCA nod to integrate aircraft line maintenance ops

Kirin-backed Indian brewer B9 Beverages seeks more clout with new factory

Zoomcar launches first fulfilment centre in Chennai, plans 100 more in 2024

Look to resolve issues with deposit growth: HDFC Bank's Atanu Chakraborty

Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Chairman and WholeTime Director, highlighted that, "In the first quarter itself, we have achieved 30 per cent of annual pre-sales target."

During the first quarter of this fiscal, Signature Global's sales bookings jumped to Rs 3,120 crore from Rs 880 crore in the year-ago period.

"We are planning to launch a few projects over coming quarters and this is likely to boost our operational targets," Aggarwal had said.

In 2023-24, Signature Global achieved sales bookings of Rs 7,270 crore.

The company has set a sales bookings target of Rs 10,000 crore for this fiscal.

Gurugram-based Signature Global has so far delivered 11 million square feet of area. The company has a pipeline of about 32.2 million square feet of saleable area in the forthcoming projects along with 16.4 million sq ft of ongoing projects.

Signature Global got listed in September last year after raising Rs 730 crore through Initial Public Offer (IPO).

In the maiden public issue, the company offered shares at Rs 385 apiece. The shares got listed at Rs 444 apiece.

On Friday, the company's share price closed at Rs 1,417.50 a piece on the BSE.

The market capitalisation of the company is nearly Rs 20,000 crore.

Initially, Signature Global was developing only affordable housing projects. Now, it has ventured into mid-income, premium and luxury residential segments.

Geographically, most of its projects are in Gurugram. However, the company is looking for lands in Noida and Greater Noida.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Signature Global to launch housing projects worth Rs 13k cr by March: CMD

Signature Global to invest Rs 2,500 cr on housing projects in FY25: CMD

Signature Global Q1 sales bookings jump 3.5X to Rs 3.1K cr on strong demand

High-rise safety concern in Gurugram after plaster falls at Sec-106, 107

Stocks to Watch, June 14: Voda Idea, Dr Reddy's, Suzlon, Signature Global

Topics :Signature GlobalReal Estate Real estate firms

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story