SkillsCapital expands offering to include CTOs-on-demand for startups

AI-powered cloud platform SkillsCapital has expanded its offering to include elite CTOs on demand for global startups and enterprises, a top company official said on Sunday.
The new offering will help startups, scale-ups, and PE/VC-backed firms worldwide address one of their most critical challenges - finding the right technology leadership with flexibility, SkillsCapital Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Pawan Gupta said.
The company's proprietary AI/ML engine evaluates CTOs across 400-plus leadership, technical, and cultural parameters, delivering a personalized and customized match for each organization's unique needs for technology leadership, Gupta said.
This expansion comes at a time when global demand for senior technology leaders is soaring, he stated.
As per studies, nearly 65 per cent of early-stage Indian startups struggle to scale due to gaps in CTO-level expertise, while global PE/VC firms report 20-30 per cent of portfolio companies facing delays and cost overruns linked to weak tech strategy, he added.
Explaining the on-demand model, he said that SkillsCapital's elite CTOs on-demand offering provides full-time CTOs for long-term leadership, fractional CTOs for early-stage or budget-conscious companies, interim CTOs for urgent leadership gaps or turnarounds, and CTO Governance-as-a-Service, where a panel of the world's top CTOs provides strategic oversight for portfolio companies.
"Access to on-demand CTOs is a game-changer, especially for startups and PE-backed firms. SkillsCapital's model blends AI precision with human insight, helping companies avoid the costly mistakes of poor leadership hires," Pradeep Singh, an IIT Delhi Alumnus and one of the industry's leading CTOs, said.
SkillsCapital's platform enables professionals to work on global assignments without relocating, driving career growth, improving work-life balance, and contributing to local economies.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app