Home / Companies / News / SkillsCapital expands offering to include CTOs-on-demand for startups

SkillsCapital expands offering to include CTOs-on-demand for startups

The new offering will help startups, scale-ups, and PE/VC-backed firms worldwide address one of their most critical challenges, finding the right technology leadership with flexibility

algorithm, artificial intelligence, Technology, data security
This expansion comes at a time when global demand for senior technology leaders is soaring.
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 2:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

AI-powered cloud platform SkillsCapital has expanded its offering to include elite CTOs on demand for global startups and enterprises, a top company official said on Sunday.

The new offering will help startups, scale-ups, and PE/VC-backed firms worldwide address one of their most critical challenges - finding the right technology leadership with flexibility, SkillsCapital Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Pawan Gupta said.

The company's proprietary AI/ML engine evaluates CTOs across 400-plus leadership, technical, and cultural parameters, delivering a personalized and customized match for each organization's unique needs for technology leadership, Gupta said.

This expansion comes at a time when global demand for senior technology leaders is soaring, he stated.

As per studies, nearly 65 per cent of early-stage Indian startups struggle to scale due to gaps in CTO-level expertise, while global PE/VC firms report 20-30 per cent of portfolio companies facing delays and cost overruns linked to weak tech strategy, he added.

Explaining the on-demand model, he said that SkillsCapital's elite CTOs on-demand offering provides full-time CTOs for long-term leadership, fractional CTOs for early-stage or budget-conscious companies, interim CTOs for urgent leadership gaps or turnarounds, and CTO Governance-as-a-Service, where a panel of the world's top CTOs provides strategic oversight for portfolio companies.

"Access to on-demand CTOs is a game-changer, especially for startups and PE-backed firms. SkillsCapital's model blends AI precision with human insight, helping companies avoid the costly mistakes of poor leadership hires," Pradeep Singh, an IIT Delhi Alumnus and one of the industry's leading CTOs, said.

SkillsCapital's platform enables professionals to work on global assignments without relocating, driving career growth, improving work-life balance, and contributing to local economies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SOTC Travel targets double-digit growth for FY26, to focus on expansion

Hindustan Copper collaborates with Chile's Codelco to ramp up production

Birkenstock cracks down on fakes as teams inspect India units: Report

Sattva Group to invest ₹800 cr in Goa property market to expand business

Godrej Capital eyes 2-fold AUM rise by FY28, rules out capital infusion

Topics :Tech sectorTechnologyDeveloping skillsWorkplace flexibility

First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story