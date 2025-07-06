SkillsCapital expands offering to include CTOs-on-demand for startups

AI-powered cloud platform SkillsCapital has expanded its offering to include elite CTOs on demand for global startups and enterprises, a top company official said on Sunday.

The new offering will help startups, scale-ups, and PE/VC-backed firms worldwide address one of their most critical challenges - finding the right technology leadership with flexibility, SkillsCapital Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Pawan Gupta said.

The company's proprietary AI/ML engine evaluates CTOs across 400-plus leadership, technical, and cultural parameters, delivering a personalized and customized match for each organization's unique needs for technology leadership, Gupta said.

This expansion comes at a time when global demand for senior technology leaders is soaring, he stated.

As per studies, nearly 65 per cent of early-stage Indian startups struggle to scale due to gaps in CTO-level expertise, while global PE/VC firms report 20-30 per cent of portfolio companies facing delays and cost overruns linked to weak tech strategy, he added. ALSO READ: India allocates additional ₹10,000 crore to support deep tech sector Explaining the on-demand model, he said that SkillsCapital's elite CTOs on-demand offering provides full-time CTOs for long-term leadership, fractional CTOs for early-stage or budget-conscious companies, interim CTOs for urgent leadership gaps or turnarounds, and CTO Governance-as-a-Service, where a panel of the world's top CTOs provides strategic oversight for portfolio companies.