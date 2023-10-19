Home / Companies / News / SoftBank's venture capital fund to sell $123 million stake in Zomato

SoftBank's venture capital fund to sell $123 million stake in Zomato

Zomato shares have gained 88.3% so far this year and closed 1.4% lower on Thursday

Reuters BENGALURU
US based private equity firm Tiger Global, also in August, sold its remaining 11.24 billion rupees stake in the company after cutting 2.34% stake last year.

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 7:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

SoftBank's venture capital fund SVF Growth, Singapore, will sell a 1.1% stake in Indian food delivery firm Zomato for 10.24 billion rupees ($123.24 million), CNBC TV-18 reported on Thursday, citing sources.

SVF Growth will sell the stake at an offer price of Rs 109.4 to Rs 111.65 per share, at a 2% discount to its current market price at the lower end, the report added.

Zomato and Softbank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In August, Softbank's Vision Fund sold a 1.17% stake in Zomato in a deal valued at 9.47 billion rupees at 94.7 rupees apiece in bulk deals.

US based private equity firm Tiger Global, also in August, sold its remaining 11.24 billion rupees stake in the company after cutting 2.34% stake last year.

Zomato shares have gained 88.3% so far this year and closed 1.4% lower on Thursday.

Also Read

SoftBank looking to book profits by selling shares in Zomato, Paytm: Report

ONDC to test Zomato's dominance; valuation mark-down likely: Analysts

Zomato hits fresh 52-week high; surpasses its IPO price after a year

Zomato is now allowing its users to build multiple carts at one time

Chole Bhature, Biryani, Momos: What's India ordering most on Zomato?

Wadhwani AI receives $3.3 million in grant funding from Google.org

Google Cloud inks pact with Axis My India to build 'A' super app

Tata Motors to acquire 26.79% stake in Freight Tiger for Rs 150 crore

Tata Motors to acquire 27% stake in Freight Commerce for Rs 150 crore

Godrej Capital expects AUM to increase by 69% to Rs 30,000 crore by FY26

Topics :SoftBank CapitalZomatoSoftbank Group

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

Samajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting imports

Share of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%

Next Story