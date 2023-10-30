Space-tech company Skyroot raises $27.5 mn in funding round led by Temasek

India's leading private space-tech company, Skyroot Aerospace, has raised around $27.5 million, equivalent to Rs 225 crore, in a pre-Series C funding round led by Temasek, a global investment company headquartered in Singapore.

Skyroot plans to utilise the newly acquired capital to drive its next growth phase through increased investments in infrastructure, reinforcement of its technology leadership, attraction of top-tier talent, and the enhancement of its launch frequency and capabilities. At the same time, it aims to maintain a lean and agile core team, as stated in the official statement. The present capital infusion builds upon the company's previous raise in 2022, bringing its total funding to $95 million, the largest ever for an Indian Space-tech startup.

Skyroot Aerospace, headquartered in Hyderabad, India, is the country's leading private space launch vehicle company, founded in 2018 by space scientists-turned-space entrepreneurs Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka.

In November 2022, Skyroot successfully launched India's and South Asia's first, and to date the only, privately developed rocket, marking the Indian private space sector's entry into the space launch market. As the leading player in small and medium space launch vehicle designing and building in India's private sector, the company offers on-demand, cost-effective, reliable and regular space launch services to the fast-expanding global small and medium-sized satellite market, with satellite operators who look to deploy single or constellations of satellites across orbits as its customers.

Skyroot was the first startup to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). The collaboration grants Skyroot access to ISRO's cutting-edge facilities and unparalleled expertise.

Skyroot is poised to transform the space launch capabilities of the country with its Vikram series of rockets, specially designed to deploy small and medium-sized satellites into space efficiently and reliably.

"As we prepare for the launch of our second mission early next year, this new funding will enable us to accelerate our upcoming launches planned over the next two years. India's successful moon landing mission has reignited global interest in India's space prowess. As a key player in India's private space industry, we are amplifying our capabilities to tap into the expanding global satellite launch market with a goal to emerge as a favourite 'go-to' choice in space launch services for small satellites," said Pawan Kumar Chandana, the Co-founder and chief executive officer of Skyroot.

Bharath Daka, the co-founder and COO of Skyroot, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome a globally renowned investor like Temasek putting their trust and joining us in this exhilarating phase of our journey. This fund-raise will help us to invest in the enhancement of our production infrastructure, R&D and team strength that will enable us to achieve higher launch cadence in the years to come."