Sun Pharma and Zydus Lifesciences partner to market kidney drug Desidustat

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 2:05 PM IST
Pharma companies Sun Pharma and Zydus Lifesciences on Monday announced that they have entered into a licensing agreement to co-market Desidustat, an oral treatment for anaemia associated with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in India. This partnership aims to provide a more accessible and convenient therapeutic option, reducing their reliance on injectable medications.

Under this licensing agreement, Zydus has granted Sun Pharma semi-exclusive rights to co-market Desidustat in India, with Sun Pharma branding the medication as RYTSTAT, while Zydus, which launched Oxemia in 2022, will continue to market it under the same name.

Desidustat is a hypoxia-inducible factor-prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor. It works by stabilising HIF levels in the body, which stimulates the production of erythropoietin (EPO). EPO is a hormone that helps to produce red blood cells.

Commenting on this, Kirti Ganorkar, CEO of India Business, Sun Pharma, stated, “The addition of RYTSTAT further strengthens our nephrology portfolio in India. This partnership will allow greater access to a critical therapy, helping millions of patients suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.”

A spokesperson from Zydus Lifesciences added, “Desidustat, which is one of the critical treatment options for CKD patients, has substantially improved the patient’s quality of life since it is more convenient to take an oral pill instead of an injection that needs to be administered. We are pleased to join hands with Sun Pharma to expand the reach of this novel medicine by enabling access to more patients.”

Chronic Kidney Disease is a progressive medical condition, often accompanied by anaemia and various comorbidities, including cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. CKD patients are frequently on multiple medications, increasing the risk of drug interactions.

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 2:05 PM IST

