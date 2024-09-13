SpiceJet's domestic market share shrinks to 2.3%, shows DGCA data

The domestic passenger market share of SpiceJet airline, which has been facing financial difficulties for the last several quarters, has shrunk to just 2.3 per cent in August this year, as per the data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday. In January last year, the airline held a 7.3 per cent market share.





SpiceJet is losing ground



Month Domestic passenger market share of SpiceJet (in %) Domestic passenger market share of Akasa Air (in %) Jan-23 7.3 2.8 Feb-23 7.1 3 Mar-23 6.4 3.3 Apr-23 5.8 4 May-23 5.4 4.8 Jun-23 4.4 4.9 Jul-23 4.2 5.2 Aug-23 4.4 4.2 Sep-23 4.4 4.2 Oct-23 5 4.2 Nov-23 6.2 4.2 Dec-23 5.6 4.4 Jan-24 5.6 4.5 Feb-24 5.2 4.5 Mar-24 5.3 4.4 Apr-24 4.7 4.4 May-24 4 4.8 Jun-24 3.8 4.8 Jul-24 3.1 4.7 Aug-24 2.3 4.5

Source: DGCA

SpiceJet carried a total of 302,000 domestic passengers in August, which was 44.2 per cent fewer year-on-year. Overall, Indian carriers carried a total of 13.1 million domestic passengers, which was 5.7 per cent more year-on-year. The domestic passenger market share of IndiGo, India's largest airline, stood at 62.4 per cent last month.Source: DGCA

