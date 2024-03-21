Star Sports witnesses a 24% increase in IPL build-up programming

Star Sports, the official broadcaster of Tata Indian Premier League (IL) 2024, has witnessed a 24 per cent increase since the commencement of its IPL build-up programming compared to last year.



“The total consumption for build-up programming has soared to 21.3 billion minutes, an impressive 26 per cent higher compared to last year. This unprecedented engagement, even before a ball is bowled, highlights the overwhelming popularity, enhanced storytelling in multiple languages, and the network’s connection with fans across different cohorts,” the release said.

The cricket tournament starts on March 22.

Star Sports will launch a special feed for hearing-impaired and visually-impaired fans — an Indian Sign Language feed. Additionally, for the first time, the broadcaster is producing IPL in the combination of Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.