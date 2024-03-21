Home / Companies / News / Star Sports witnesses a 24% increase in IPL build-up programming

Star Sports witnesses a 24% increase in IPL build-up programming

Star Sports will launch a special feed for hearing-impaired and visually-impaired fans

The IPL cricket tournament starts on March 22.
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 9:30 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Star Sports, the official broadcaster of Tata Indian Premier League (IL) 2024, has witnessed a 24 per cent increase since the commencement of its IPL build-up programming compared to last year.
 
Star Sports has reached 245 million viewers as of March 15, Star Sports said in a release.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


“The total consumption for build-up programming has soared to 21.3 billion minutes, an impressive 26 per cent higher compared to last year. This unprecedented engagement, even before a ball is bowled, highlights the overwhelming popularity, enhanced storytelling in multiple languages, and the network’s connection with fans across different cohorts,” the release said.

The cricket tournament starts on March 22.

Star Sports will launch a special feed for hearing-impaired and visually-impaired fans — an Indian Sign Language feed. Additionally, for the first time, the broadcaster is producing IPL in the combination of Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

Also Read

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by CSK

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by RR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Mumbai Indians

Amber group, Resojet form JV to enter washing machine manufacturing biz

DoT imposes Rs 4 lakh fine on Airtel for violation of verification norms

Cashfree Payments launches product solution to cut fraudulent transactions

Minority shareholders file suit against promoters of Jindal Poly Films

Jindal Steel & Power takes on ops at Venezuela's largest iron-ore mill

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IPLStar SportsDomestic cricket

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 9:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story