State Bank of India raises Rs 7,500 cr at 7.33% via Tier-2 bond issuance

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday raised Rs 7,500 crore at a coupon rate of 7.33 per cent through its second Basel III-compliant Tier-2 bond issuance for the current fiscal year.

The bonds, which have a 15-year maturity with a call option after 10 years and on each anniversary thereafter, received a strong response from investors, the bank said in a statement.

In the current financial year, SBI has raised Rs 15,000 crore through Basel III-compliant Tier-2 bonds to bolster its deposit growth, which has lagged behind credit growth.

The fresh issuance follows a similar Rs 7,500 crore bond offering on August 28 at a slightly higher coupon rate of 7.42 per cent, a 9 basis point difference. Both issuances carry AAA rating with a stable outlook from CRISIL Ratings and CARE Ratings.