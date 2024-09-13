Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SBI plans to raise up to Rs 7,500 cr via second tranche of Tier-II bonds

In the current financial year, the lender has raised Rs 20,000 crore through two tranches of infrastructure bonds

SBI, State Bank Of India
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Anjali Kumari
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 8:15 PM IST
State Bank of India plans to raise up to Rs 7,500 crore through the issuance of a second tranche of Tier-II bonds on September 18, sources said. The bonds have a maturity of 15 years. The issuance has a base size of Rs 4,000 crore and an additional greenshoe option of Rs 3,500 crore.

Last month, the bank has raised Rs 7,500 crore at a coupon rate of 7.42 per cent through its first Basel III-compliant Tier-II bond issuance. The bonds are rated "AAA" by ICRA and India Ratings and Research.

In the current financial year, the lender has raised Rs 20,000 crore through two tranches of infrastructure bonds.

Tier-II bonds form part of a bank's borrowing structure, carrying less risk compared to Tier-I bonds in case of default. As subordinated debt, Tier-II bonds do not have the first claim on assets in the event of a bank's liquidation.

Topics :sbiIndia bond market

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 8:15 PM IST

