SBI raises Rs 7,500 crore through issuance Basel III-compliant bonds

(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 4:10 PM IST
State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 7,500 crore through issuance of Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bonds to qualified institutional bidders.

In a regulatory filing, SBI said the issue attracted overwhelming response from investors with bids in excess of 3 times against the base issue size of Rs 4,000 crore.

"The investors were across provident funds, pension funds, mutual funds, banks etc," SBI said.

SBI Chairman C S Setty said the wider participation and heterogeneity of bids demonstrated the trust investors place in the country's largest bank.

The bonds are issued for a tenor of 15 years and have a coupon rate of 7.33 per cent.

This is the second Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bond issuance for the current fiscal.

"The bank has decided to accept Rs 7,500 crore at a coupon rate of 7.33 per cent payable annually for a tenor of 15 years with call option after 10 years and each anniversary dates thereafter," SBI said.

Basel III is a set of international banking regulations to promote stability in the international financial system.


First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

