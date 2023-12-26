Home / Companies / News / State-owned NBCC sells 5,000 flats of Amrapali Group for Rs 2,900 crore

State-owned NBCC sells 5,000 flats of Amrapali Group for Rs 2,900 crore

As per the direction of the Supreme Court, Amrapali Stalled Projects Investments Reconstruction Establishment (ASPIRE) was formed to complete the stuck projects of Amrapali through NBCC (India) Ltd

With this, the company has completed the sale of over 80 per cent of the inventory available.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 7:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

State-owned NBCC on Tuesday announced sales of 5,000 units for Rs 2,900 crore across several residential projects of erstwhile Amrapali Group.

As per the direction of the Supreme Court, Amrapali Stalled Projects Investments Reconstruction Establishment (ASPIRE) was formed to complete the stuck projects of Amrapali through NBCC (India) Ltd.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"In a step towards the resolution of the stuck Amrapali project, NBCC has completed the sale of 5,000 flats having a value of around Rs 2,900 crore. This is a significant step towards delivering relief to the thousands of purchasers who have been waiting for years for their apartments," the company said in a statement.

With this, the company has completed the sale of over 80 per cent of the inventory available.

The sale of these 5,000 units has been conducted by ASPIRE, a company floated to complete the pending Amrapali projects, under the supervision of the Supreme Court-appointed court receiver.

According to NBCC, there were 46,575 apartments across 25 housing projects and out of that 8,416 units were already occupied by home buyers prior to the Supreme Court judgment in July 2019.

As a project management consultant (PMC), NBCC got the mandate of completing the remaining 38,159 units and also the pending common facilities in those projects where 8,416 units were already delivered with an estimated cost of Rs 8,266 crore.

In the statement, NBCC said there are 26 projects in total with 11 projects in Noida, 14 projects in Greater Noida and one project in Manesar.

NBCC has completed 11 projects in Noida and Greater Noida, while 14 projects are under execution. A strong workforce of approximately 8,000 is working across various projects.

One commercial project in Greater Noida Tech Park is yet to be started.

NBCC CMD K P Mahadevaswamy had told PTI in October that, "NBCC is committed towards completing Amrapali Projects despite challenges. We are dedicating our resources so that the dream of house ownership of home buyers of the project is fulfilled. We expect to complete all the projects by March 2025".

Also Read

DDA flats 2023: All Dwarka units sold out in the first few hours of booking

NBCC soars 13%, hits 52-week high on Rs 180-cr order win, MoU with govt

Godrej Properties sells more than 600 flats for Rs 2,600 cr in Gurugram

Reliance ARC challenges Vidarbha Industries Swiss Challenge process

Two dead after fire breaks out in car in Noida's Amrapali Platinum Society

Bharat Forge riding high on its domestic business, stock price up 39.3%

60% of businesses in India embrace responsible AI practices: Nasscom

Future Generali life insurance aims to grow upto 18% CAGR by FY26: Rungta

Zydus Lifesciences arm gets Rs 284.58 cr income tax demand notice

Promoters to invest Rs 9,350 cr in Adani Green via issuance of warrants

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AmrapalliNBCCAmrapali GroupReal Estate

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story