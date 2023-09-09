Home / Companies / News / Strides Pharma gets USFDA approval for generic Sevelamer Carbonate

Strides Pharma gets USFDA approval for generic Sevelamer Carbonate

The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug Renvela for Oral Suspension, 0.8g and 2.4g of Genzyme, the company said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 6:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Strides Pharma Science Ltd on Saturday said its arm, Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd Singapore, has received approval from the US health regulator for its generic Sevelamer Carbonate for oral suspension indicated for patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis to prevent dangerous increases in phosphates.

The approval by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for Sevelamer Carbonate for oral suspension of strengths 0.8g and 2.4g, Strides Pharma Science said in a regulatory filing.

The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug Renvela for Oral Suspension, 0.8g and 2.4g of Genzyme, the company said.

"The approval completes the company's Sevelamer Carbonate portfolio...The product is a complex generic with limited players having both the tablets and oral suspension," it said adding, the approved medicine will be manufactured at the company's facility in Bengaluru.

The Sevelamer Carbonate market for both tablets and oral Suspension has a combined opportunity of USD 212 million, Strides said citing IQVIA data.

Also Read

Strides Pharma Q1FY24 results: Net profit at Rs 8 cr; revenue up 12%

Strides Pharma arm gets USFDA approval for generic Mycophenolate Mofetil

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

Strides Pharma Science consolidated net loss narrows to Rs 9 cr in Q1

Marksans Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic version of Famotidine tablets

Tata Comm moves ITAT against Rs 228.49 cr TDS order by Income Tax Dept

GST dept imposes Rs 2.64 lakh fine on Pidilite on input tax credit issue

Reliance Retail total debt up 73%; RRVL expected to continue pumping money

Promoters acquired 2.06% more stake in Adani Ent between Aug 21 and Sept 7

VI pays 50% of spectrum usage, licence charges; struggles to raise funds

Topics :Strides PharmaUSFDAPharma sector

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story