Strides Pharma gets USFDA approval for Levetiracetam Oral Solution

Strides Pharma on Tuesday announced that its wholly-owned Singapore-based subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte, has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Levetiracetam Oral Solution USP, 100 mg/mL. This generic drug is taken after the partial onset of seizures. The product is deemed bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD), Keppra Oral Solution, 100 mg/mL, of UCB, Inc.
The product will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Bengaluru. According to the US National Institute of Health, Levetiracetam is a prescription-based drug, taken orally, that is used to treat partial onset seizures in people aged 4 years and older with epilepsy. It is also used for myoclonic (brief and acyclic) seizures in people aged 12 years and older with juvenile myoclonic epilepsy.