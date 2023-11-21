Home / Companies / News / 'KPMG expands operations in Kolkata, to double workforce by FY25'

'KPMG expands operations in Kolkata, to double workforce by FY25'

KPMG LLP, a multinational audit, tax and advisory firm currently has over 250 professionals in Kolkata and has ambitious plans to double its workforce by FY'25

Press Trust of India Kolkata
This expansion reflects the firm's recognition of Kolkata's vibrant talent pool and its strategic importance, the firm said

Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 4:08 PM IST
KPMG LLP, a multinational audit, tax and advisory firm, has further expanded its presence in India with the opening of a new global delivery centre office in Kolkata.

The new office, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and collaboration spaces, will accommodate a growing team of professionals, a statement said.

KPMG currently has over 250 professionals in Kolkata and has ambitious plans to double its workforce by FY'25, it added.

This expansion reflects the firm's recognition of Kolkata's vibrant talent pool and its strategic importance to KPMG's growth strategy, the firm said.

"The professionals in Kolkata are joining a team of individuals developing critical skills that support the audit today and the more data-driven audit we are driving towards," said KPMG U.S. national managing partner (audit operations) Tim Walsh.

Global delivery centres play a crucial role in KPMG's global audit strategy, providing audit and assurance support, audit technology, and risk management services to KPMG U.S., LLP., he said.

"Given the talent pool available in the city, Kolkata is vital to the growth strategy of KPMG as we plan to strengthen our service offerings and create aspirational job opportunities," said Partho Bandopadhyay, managing director, KPMG Global Delivery Center.

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 4:08 PM IST

