Sunteck Realty Q1 sale bookings for properties up 16% to Rs 387 cr

Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty has reported 16 per cent increase in sale bookings of properties to Rs 387 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Its sale bookings stood at Rs 333 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing by Sunteck Realty.

Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 7:46 PM IST
During the last fiscal, the company had sold properties worth Rs 1,602 crore, up 23 per cent from Rs 1,303 crore in the previous financial year.

Almost all real estate developers are reporting growth in sale bookings for the first quarter of this fiscal as demand continues to remain strong across all price categories despite rise in property prices and an increase in mortgage rate. 

Real Estate

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 7:46 PM IST

