Home / Companies / News / Venture capital firm Cactus Venture Partners invests $4 mn in Kapture CX

Venture capital firm Cactus Venture Partners invests $4 mn in Kapture CX

Venture capital firm Cactus Venture Partners on Thursday said it has invested $4 million (about Rs 33 crore) in software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based customer support automation startup Kapture CX

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 6:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Venture capital firm Cactus Venture Partners on Thursday said it has invested USD 4 million (about Rs 33 crore) in software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based customer support automation startup Kapture CX. 

Founded in 2014, Kapture CX provides business solutions to automate customer support over call, e-mail, chat and social media for retail, travel, banking and financial services (BFSI) and consumer durable companies.

"We are seeing a lot of demand from enterprises to enhance their customer experience. No one is happy with their customer support platform provider and large incumbents are struggling to meet the requirements of enterprise customers.

"The bets we have placed on Gen AI capabilities and expansions in select international markets have paid off quite well. We intend to use this capital efficiently in growth markets we have identified," Co-Founders of Kapture CX Sheshgiri Kamath and Vikas Garg said.

Kapture CX has operations in the US, UAE, Indonesia and the Philippines apart from India and lists clients such as Meesho, BigBasket, Tata1MG, Reliance, Unilever and ITC, according to a release.

Notably, Suumit Shah of Dukaan had recently replaced 90 per cent of their customer support staff with an AI-powered chatbot, attributing the reason to "struggle" with customer support, he said in a tweet.

Also Read

US venture capitalists hope Budget 2023 supports growth, startup ecosystem

PE/VC investments into Indian entities down 23% in H1 to $27.5 billion

FreshToHome raises $104 million from Amazon Smbhav Venture, others

Fintech firm Scapia raises $9 mn in funding round led by Matrix Partners

Mumbai-based investment firm A91 Partners invests $30 million in KaarTech

Harley-Davidson quarterly profit skids, outlook revised on production halt

Bharat Biotech picks up 20% stake in Eastman Exports Global Clothing

Crypto exchange CoinSwitch lists holdings after its second POR report

Zydus gets USFDA nod to market cancer treatment generic injection

Nirma may raise up to Rs 7,000 cr to fund acquisition, expansion plans

Topics :Venture CapitalCompanies

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story