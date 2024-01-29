Home / Companies / News / Sunteck Realty to develop two projects in Mumbai, eyes Rs 3,000 cr revenue

Sunteck Realty to develop two projects in Mumbai, eyes Rs 3,000 cr revenue

In a regulatory filing, the company said it is set to enter two of Mumbai's most exclusive and sought-after locations -- Nepean Sea Road in South Mumbai and Bullock Road, Bandstand in Bandra (West)

Sunteck Realty Ltd focuses on a city-centric development portfolio of about 52.5 million square feet spread across 32 projects
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 7:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Sunteck Realty Ltd on Monday said it will develop two luxury housing projects in Mumbai with an estimated revenue of around Rs 3,000 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it is set to enter two of Mumbai's most exclusive and sought-after locations -- Nepean Sea Road in South Mumbai and Bullock Road, Bandstand in Bandra (West).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Sunteck Realty plans to develop these sites into ultra-luxurious residential apartments.

"This again adds Rs 3,000 crores of GDV (gross development value) to Sunteck's portfolio, which has been exponentially growing over the last few years. The company has more than doubled its GDV from Rs 12,500 crore in FY2022 to Rs 30,100 crore in FY2024," the company said.

Sunteck Realty Ltd focuses on a city-centric development portfolio of about 52.5 million square feet spread across 32 projects.

Also Read

Book profit in realty stocks as rally may hit valuation hurdle: Analysts

India's housing market to continue with high demand, growth in 2024

Institutional investments in Indian real estate fell to 5-year low in 2023

Realty reality: Will luxury housing in India lose its sheen in 2024?

IFC, construction firm Sunteck set up JV for nearly 12K housing units

Byju's to raise $200 mn through rights issue to 'turn around' company

Delhi HC upholds validity of anti-profiteering provisions under GST

Rolls-Royce, Azad Engineering partner to make defence aero-engine parts

Adani Group central to India's economic ambitions, says US-based analyst

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Q3 results: Net Profit at Rs 172.85 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Real Estate Realtyhousing project

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story