Genesys International stock flies over 9% after signing pact with SatSure

Shares of Genesys International Corporation gained up to 9.27 per cent at Rs 830 per share on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday trade after the company announced a partnership with SatSure.

Genesys International has partnered with SatSure, a satellite remote sensing company to elevate geospatial solutions in aviation, forestry, disaster management, and utilities segments, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

SatSure is an decision analytics company that utilises advances in satellite remote sensing, machine learning, and big data analytics to address large-area questions across various domains, including agriculture, banking and financial services, infrastructure, and climate change mitigation.

“The collaboration aims to merge Genesys’ detailed 3D mapping and LiDAR expertise with SatSure’s satellite-based remote sensing and AI-driven platform capabilities, unlocking powerful, data-driven solutions across aviation, forestry, disaster management, and utilities,” the company said.

Through this partnership, both companies will leverage AI to enhance the resolution, coverage, and analytics capabilities available to customers, providing comprehensive, actionable insights that enable informed decision-making.

The alliance will focus on joint product development, integrating aerial and satellite data into bundled solutions with standardised data formats and advanced analytics

Genesys International Corporation Ltd, established in 1995, is engaged in advanced mapping, survey, and geospatial services. With a team of over 2,000 professionals and extensive experience, the company delivers expert services in the fields of Geographical Information Systems (GIS) and Geospatial Engineering.

Genesys International share price history

The company’s stock has outperformed the market year to date as it has risen 89.2 per cent, while gaining 160.2 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 11.1 per cent year to date and 25.2 per cent in a year.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 3,286.65 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 42.49 times and at an earning per share of Rs 17.87.

At 12:28 AM, the stock price of the company was up 8.72 per cent at Rs 825.75 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down 0.13 per cent to 80,262.25 level.