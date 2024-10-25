Swiggy unveils 'International Logins' for NRIs from 27 countries

Swiggy, the food and grocery delivery platform, has introduced ‘International Logins’, a feature that allows users from 27 countries—including the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the UAE—to access all the offerings on the Swiggy app using their international phone numbers. This permanent feature offers a seamless experience while ordering food, shopping on Swiggy’s quick commerce platform, Swiggy Instamart, and booking tables through Swiggy Dineout. Payments can be made using international credit cards or available Unified Payments Interface (UPI) options. The firm said this makes it more convenient than ever to stay connected and use Swiggy’s wide range of services, no matter where they are.

Swiggy said the feature was introduced in response to demand from users who have previously used Swiggy while living in India or during visits. This feature enables them to send gifts and surprises, and even have groceries or essentials delivered to ageing parents back home.

“Food and gifts are essential to family gatherings, especially during festivals,” said Phani Kishan, co-founder and chief growth officer of Swiggy. “With International Login, those living abroad can now surprise their loved ones on special occasions. This feature, long requested by our international users, is launching just in time for the festive season. Soon, NRIs will also benefit from a new gifting layout, making sending festive gifts or making dinner reservations back home easier.”

The launch of International Logins comes when families, especially during festive seasons, want to celebrate and share moments with loved ones in India. These include sending Diwali sweets, a thoughtful gift for Bhai Dooj and Christmas, or booking a table for a parents' anniversary. The platform allows users to plan surprises, assist with tasks for less tech-savvy relatives, or simply ensure their loved ones feel cared for.

Swiggy’s feature is permanent. Last month, its competitor Zomato-owned Blinkit introduced a temporary feature, expanding its services internationally for the Raksha Bandhan occasion. This allowed users from countries such as the US, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, France, and Japan to send rakhis and gifts to their siblings in India.

“We have activated international orders on Blinkit until August 19. People living abroad can now place orders to send rakhis and gifts to their siblings in India, and we’ll deliver within 10 minutes,” said Albinder Dhindsa, founder and chief executive officer of Blinkit.

Similarly, Zepto launched its campaign, Rakhi Aapki, Lifafa Humara, aiming to deliver over 3.5 million orders in three days. Between August 17 and 19, the company had said it would deliver a free Shagun ka Lifafa to its customers. Inside this Raksha Bandhan special envelope, the company said that both the brother and sister would receive a scratch card with a chance to win prizes worth Rs 5 crore, including cars, a luxurious trip to Dubai, iPhones, TVs, speakers, washing machines, and other gifts.