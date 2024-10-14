TAC Security teams up with Google as MASA assessor for developers

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

TAC
It helps the developers by giving them a security badge for their app, which is hosted on the Play Store. (Photo: X @TAC_Security)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
TAC InfoSec Ltd, a global cybersecurity company specialising in vulnerability management, on Monday announced its partnership with Google as an authorised lab for Mobile Apps Security Assessment (MASA) for Developers on Play Store as a part of App Defence Alliance (ADA).

As a MASA authorized Assessor, TAC Security will now be able to assist developers and organisations in meeting Google's stringent mobile application security standards, ensuring apps are rigorously tested for vulnerabilities, and providing top-tier security compliance, according to a release.

Prior to this recognition, TAC Security was also the only recommended and preferred Assessor for Google's CASA (Cloud Application Security Assessment) Programme.

"We are excited to join the exclusive club of Google-approved authorised labs for MASA assessment. This will open an exclusive opportunity to accelerate client additions at our end, given a potential universe of 10,000+ developers on the Play Store, Trishneet Arora, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of TAC Security, said.

This achievement and the recent global acquisitions keep us in line with the growth projections and, more importantly, towards our vision to become the largest vulnerability management firm globally by 2026, he added.

Google Play hosts nearly 3.5 million Android mobile apps.

Google has introduced an optional independent security review to enable Android developers to drive more downloads by reassuring users to follow best security practices.

Independent security review through App Defense Alliance (ADA) Mobile Application Security Assessment (MASA) needs to be conducted only by an ADA Authorized Lab.

It helps the developers by giving them a security badge for their app, which is hosted on the Play Store.

In September 2024, the company announced the successful c TAC ompletion of the acquisition of CyberSandia - a U.S.-based cybersecurity firm holding a statewide government contract to provide IT services for the State of New Mexico.

The company also appointed Hector Balderas to the Board of Directors in the US.

TAC also acquired TAC Cyber Security Consultancy L.L.C, its wholly-owned subsidiary in the UAE, to cater to the growing demand for advanced cybersecurity services in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and the broader Middle East.


First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

