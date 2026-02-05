Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 07:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,59,450; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹3,20,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,59,450; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹3,20,100

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,46,160

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,59,600 | Image: Canva/Free

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 7:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,59,450, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹3,20,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,46,160.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,59,450 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,62,570 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,59,600.
 
  

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,46,160, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,49,010 in Chennai. 
              
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,46,310.
                    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹3,20,100.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,20,100.
  
US gold climbed more than 1 per cent on Thursday, hovering near one-week highs, as geopolitical and economic tensions continued to bolster prices, while silver and palladium also posted gains.  Spot gold was up 1.1 per cent at $5,016.89 per ounce, as of 0039 GMT. Bullion scaled a record high of $5,594.82 last Thursday.
  US gold futures for April delivery climbed 1.8 per cent to $5,036.80 per ounce. 
Spot silver climbed 2.1 per cent to $89.88 an ounce. It touched a record high of $121.64 last week. 
Spot platinum added 2.1 per cent to $2,272.55 per ounce after hitting an all-time high of $2,918.80 on January 26, while palladium gained 0.7 per cent at $1,787.55.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 7:51 AM IST

