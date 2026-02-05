Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals muted start; Global tech rout deepens; Asian stocks in red

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, February 05, 2026: Indian benchmarks are set for a muted open on Thursday, a day after the indices notched a third straight session of gains amid volatility in the technology pack.

The early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, GIFT Nifty, was up 0.09 per cent, or 19 points, as of 7:15 AM. Action on Dalal Street will be stock-specific with earnings in full swing. Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors PV, Hero MotoCorp and Life Insurance Corp. are among the companies reporting Q3 earnings today.

Stock markets in Asia continued their fall as the rout in technology stocks deepened amid investor concerns. South Korea's Kospi was down 2 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was lower by 1.7 per cent, last checked.

Overnight, Wall Street indices closed in the red, with the Nasdaq 100 posting its worst two-day rout since October and breaching its 100-day moving average, according to Bloomberg. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq index ended lower by 0.51 per cent and 1.51 per cent, respectively.

All eyes will be on India's Nifty IT index , a day after it saw its worst session in over six years amid a global selloff.

Nifty levels to watch

On the higher side, 25,800 or the 50-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) would act as a crucial resistance zone. If the market manages to trade above these levels, Nifty could move up to 25,900–26,000. Conversely, below 25,600, the index could slip to 25,500–25,350.

The current market texture is non-directional; hence, level-based trading would be the ideal strategy for day traders.

View by Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities

Primary market action

There will be no action on the mainboard space on Thursday. However, in the SME space, the initial public offering (IPO) of Brandman Retail and Grover Jewells will open for bidding today.