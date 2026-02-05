Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals muted start; Global tech rout deepens; Asian stocks in red
SI Reporter Mumbai
Indian benchmarks are set for a muted open on Thursday, a day after the indices notched a third straight session of gains amid volatility in the technology pack.
The early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, GIFT Nifty, was up 0.09 per cent, or 19 points, as of 7:15 AM. Action on Dalal Street will be stock-specific with earnings in full swing. Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors PV, Hero MotoCorp and Life Insurance Corp. are among the companies reporting Q3 earnings today.
Stock markets in Asia continued their fall as the rout in technology stocks deepened amid investor concerns. South Korea's Kospi was down 2 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was lower by 1.7 per cent, last checked.
Overnight, Wall Street indices closed in the red, with the Nasdaq 100 posting its worst two-day rout since October and breaching its 100-day moving average, according to Bloomberg. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq index ended lower by 0.51 per cent and 1.51 per cent, respectively.
All eyes will be on India's Nifty IT index, a day after it saw its worst session in over six years amid a global selloff.
Nifty levels to watch
On the higher side, 25,800 or the 50-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) would act as a crucial resistance zone. If the market manages to trade above these levels, Nifty could move up to 25,900–26,000. Conversely, below 25,600, the index could slip to 25,500–25,350.
The current market texture is non-directional; hence, level-based trading would be the ideal strategy for day traders.
View by Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities
Primary market action
8:23 AM
Nifty may attempt a move towards 26,000, says expert
Stock Market LIVE Updates: After the recent sharp swings, some consolidation would be healthy as long as the Nifty holds the 25,400-25,500 zone. On the upside, the index may attempt a move towards the 26,000 level, followed by a gradual push towards record highs.
Among key sectors, banking, energy, metal and auto continue to show resilience, while pharma, FMCG and IT remain relatively subdued. READ MORE
Views by Ajit Mishra, Religare Broking Recommendations
8:17 AM
IndiGo in focus as CCI orders probe
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered an investigation into IndiGo after finding prima facie evidence that it abused its dominant market position. The Commission, following its preliminary inquiry, said the airline appeared to have caused an appreciable adverse effect on competition by restricting its services. READ MORE
8:12 AM
Bharti Airtel, LIC, Trent, NSDL, Tata Power, Marico in focus
Medanta, JSW Cement, Cummins India, Emcure Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, Metropolis, Emami, Lupin, and NHPC are among the top stocks to watch today. READ MORE
8:05 AM
IPO pipeline stirs as markets rebound, but deal sizes continue to shrink
A sharp rebound in equities, driven by the India–US trade deal, has lifted sentiment in the primary market, with micro-loan provider Aye Finance and AI and analytics firm Fractal Analytics preparing to launch their long-awaited IPOs next week, though at materially reduced sizes. READ MORE
7:54 AM
Primary market action today
7:50 AM
Q3 results on top of investors' radar today
7:48 AM
Global markets bleed on tech rout
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region declined in early trade on Thursday, mirroring a similar move from Wall Street's last session as the sell-off in the technology stocks continued. South Korea's KOSPI and Japan's Nikkei 225 declined as much as 2.35 per cent and 0.49 per cent, respectively.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 ended 0.51 per cent and 1.8 per cent lower, respectively, as traders worry about the pricey valuation of technology stocks.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 ended 0.51 per cent and 1.8 per cent lower, respectively, as traders worry about the pricey valuation of technology stocks.
7:34 AM
Good morning, readers!
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 7:44 AM IST