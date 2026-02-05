Q3 results today: Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, IOCL, and LIC among 199 firms

Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Suzlon Energy, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), and Godrej Properties among 199 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26) on Thursday.

Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Berger Paints India, Cochin Minerals & Rutiles, Hindustan Copper, Max Healthcare Institute, PVR Inox, JK Paper, and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.

Nykaa Q3 preview

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates beauty and fashion platform Nykaa, is set to announce its third-quarter results for FY26 on Thursday, February 5, 2026.

Brokerage estimates tracked by Business Standard peg Nykaa’s average net profit at ₹66.4 crore for Q3FY26, sharply higher than ₹26.77 crore reported in the same quarter last year, reflecting a 148 per cent year-on-year increase. On a sequential basis, profit after tax is expected to surge 92 per cent from ₹34.53 crore in Q2FY26.

Revenue for the December quarter is projected to rise 26 per cent year-on-year to an average of ₹2,861.5 crore, compared with ₹2,267.2 crore in Q3FY25. Quarter-on-quarter, revenue is seen growing 22 per cent from ₹2,346 crore reported in Q2FY26.

Bajaj Finserv Q3 results

Financial services major Bajaj Finserv on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,229 crore for the third quarter of FY26, marginally lower than ₹2,231 crore posted in the same quarter last year. The profit also declined sequentially from ₹2,244 crore recorded in Q2FY26.

The company said the dip was due to measures taken during the quarter to tighten its provisioning framework, along with the implementation of new Labour codes. In a filing with the BSE, Bajaj Finserv said it and its subsidiaries accounted for a one-time charge of ₹379 crore related to the new Labour codes notified on November 21, 2025.

Despite the marginal decline in profit, Bajaj Finserv’s consolidated total income rose 24 per cent year-on-year to ₹39,708 crore in the December quarter, compared with ₹39,708 crore in Q3FY25.

Bajaj Finance, the company’s lending arm, reported a 20.6 per cent year-on-year increase in net interest income (NII) to ₹11,317 crore during the quarter. Its gross non-performing assets stood at 1.21 per cent as of December 31, 2025, compared with 1.12 per cent a year earlier, while net NPAs remained unchanged at 0.47 per cent.

Market overview for February 5

Indian benchmarks are set for a muted open on Thursday, a day after the indices notched a third straight session of gains amid volatility in the technology pack.

The early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, GIFT Nifty, was down 0.17 per cent, or 46 points, as of 8:45 am. Action on Dalal Street will be stock-specific with earnings in full swing. Stock markets in Asia continued their fall as the rout in technology stocks deepened amid investor concerns. South Korea's Kospi was down 2 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was lower by 1.7 per cent, last checked.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Overnight, Wall Street indices closed in the red, with the Nasdaq 100 posting its worst two-day rout since October and breaching its 100-day moving average, according to Bloomberg. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq index ended lower by 0.51 per cent and 1.51 per cent, respectively.

List of some firms releasing Q3 results today, February 5