Takeda opens Bengaluru ICC, targets 750 employees to boost India presence

Takeda, the Japan-based biopharmaceutical company, inaugurated its Innovation Capabilities Centre (ICC) on Wednesday at the Bhartiya City IT Park in Bengaluru. By the end of 2025, the company aims to expand its workforce to approximately 750 employees.

The flagship ICC in Bengaluru complements Takeda's existing centres in Slovakia and Mexico, highlighting its strategic focus on data and advanced digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, to drive innovation in global healthcare research and development.

“The launch of our Bengaluru ICC is a pivotal moment for Takeda’s digital transformation journey,” said Gabriele Ricci, chief data and technology officer, Takeda.

“Tapping into local talent is vital in our quest to create better health for people and a brighter future for the communities we serve. Investing in India’s remarkable talent and technological expertise underscores Takeda’s commitment to leveraging local expertise to deliver innovative, data-driven solutions and sustainable growth,” he added.

The Bengaluru ICC will prioritise artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI (GenAI), and data science to improve healthcare efficiency, predictive analytics, and patient outcomes. It will also advance device engineering, application virtualisation, and data visualisation to foster innovation, enhance product development, and enable data-driven, patient-centric solutions.

Takeda’s diverse therapeutic portfolio addresses gastrointestinal disorders, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and vaccines. The company remains committed to data-driven innovation and transforming treatments to meet global healthcare needs.

For FY23, Takeda reported total revenue of $28.2 billion, alongside a research and development (R&D) investment of $4.8 billion. The company holds more than 180 R&D partnerships worldwide.