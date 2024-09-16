Tata group preparing for the future, says Chairman N Chandrasekaran

The Tata group was undergoing multiple transitions by shifting towards new-age businesses like semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, and renewable energy, Chairman N Chandrasekaran said in an interview with the Financial Times (FT).



“We are trying to get the group prepared for the future,” Chandrasekaran told FT. “However painful, these are transitions that need to be done,” he said.



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As part of the transition, the $165-bn group's companies are offering more online products and have embedded artificial intelligence into their internal processes.



Chandra said Tata Steel’s decision to close blast furnaces at the Port Talbot steelworks and cut 2,500 jobs in the UK was one of the painful decisions.

