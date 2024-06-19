Tata Motors-owned JLR steps up investment plan to 18 bn pounds till FY28

Tata Motors-owned British luxury vehicle brand Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) revised its investment plan till financial year 2028 to 18 billion pounds or Rs 1.9 trillion, around 20 per cent more than the earlier announced plan of 15 billion pounds. A significant portion of this would be for product development. At the same time, the company is eyeing double-digit Ebitda of 10 per cent by financial year 2026.

Earlier in April 2023, JLR had outlined an investment plan of 15 billion pounds over the next five years till FY28 as it announced its plan to reposition itself as an electric-first modern luxury car maker by 2030.

In FY24, the company had invested 3.3 billion pounds, and in FY25, it aims to invest 3.5 billion pounds. In FY25, the automaker expects to be net cash-positive.

According to an Investor Day 2024 presentation shared by the company, JLR is targeting to achieve earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) margin of over 8.5 per cent in FY25 and improve it further to 10 per cent in FY26.

Last year, JLR Chief Executive Officer Adrian Mardell had said that as part of its Reimagine strategy, the company will reposition itself as an electric-first, modern luxury carmaker by 2030 as it makes strides towards its financial goals of achieving a net cash-positive position by FY25 and double-digit Ebit by 2026.

JLR delivered a strong financial performance in FY24 with record revenue of 29 billion pounds.

Much of JLR’s investment is going to be on enhancing its product portfolio with an electrification roadmap – a new battery electric Range Rover is coming soon, and there are plans to invest further in the Range Rover and Defender portfolios. Investments would be made to enhance its industrial footprint, vehicle programmes, digital technologies as well as people skills.

The company said that it is in the ‘delivery phase’ of its electrified future, with physical testing underway across all its three vehicle architectures. JLR has three architectures – the Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) that underpins Range Rover Electric and enables internal combustion engines (ICE), mild and plug-in hybrid powertrains; the Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA); and Jaguar Electrified Architecture (JEA) solely for battery electric vehicles.

Besides investing in product development, the company has also been focusing on margins and return on capital employed (RoCE). The Ebit margin improved from 8.6 per cent in Q1FY24 to 9.2 per cent in Q4FY24. The free cash flow also increased during this period – from 451 million pounds in Q1FY24 to 892 million pounds in Q4FY24.

Average revenue per unit is above 70,000 pounds in FY24, JLR noted in its investor presentation. The company also added that it is trying to improve its RoCE from 21.3 per cent in FY24 to over 22 per cent in FY25.

It is trying to reduce working capital by reducing inventory and work-in-process, as well as reducing early payments to suppliers.