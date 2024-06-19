ADB approves $170 million loan to strengthen health sector in India

The Asian Development Bank (ADB), on Wednesday, sanctioned a $170 million policy-based loan to enhance India's readiness and capability in the health sector to address future pandemics, the bank said in a press release.

This funding, under the Strengthened and Measurable Actions for Resilient and Transformative Health Systems (Subprogramme 1), will help in the implementation of the government's National Health Policy 2017. This policy aims to ensure universal access to high-quality healthcare services across the country, the press release said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sonalini Khetrapal, senior health specialist at ABD, said, "The Covid-19 pandemic has taught us valuable lessons and adoption of several innovative practices that would significantly strengthen pandemic preparedness and response capacities, if consolidated, sustained, and institutionalised. ADB has been working with the Government of India to strengthen its health system and adopt transformative solutions."

This loan will address deficiencies in governance, legislation, and institutional structures, advancing India's objective of achieving universal access to quality and affordable healthcare services, Sonalini Khetrapal said.

Work towards disease surveillance systems

The press release further said that the programme aims to enhance disease surveillance systems to promptly address public health threats. It will establish laboratory networks for monitoring infectious diseases across states, union territories, and metropolitan areas. Additionally, it will assist in developing reliable data systems to oversee and align national health initiatives targeting disadvantaged populations such as the poor and women.

"The programme will improve the governance and coordination of India's One Health approach, its multisector response to emerging infectious diseases," the press release stated.

Efforts to implement policy reforms

It further said that ADB will assist in implementing policy reforms aimed at ensuring sufficient and skilled healthcare professionals. This effort includes legislation to oversee and uphold educational standards, service quality, and professional ethics among nurses, midwives, allied healthcare workers, and doctors, the release stated.

"The programme will help public health and health management teams deployed in some states to support public health functions and improve service delivery," the release said.

The bank said that the programme aims to oversee integrated public health laboratories in five states and district critical care hospital units to enhance services for infectious diseases and critical illnesses. It will aid the intersectoral governing body and multisector task force in establishing environmentally sustainable and climate-resilient healthcare facilities. Furthermore, it will promote innovative approaches to service delivery, it said.