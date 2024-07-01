Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Audi India reports 6% decline in June quarter retail sales at 1,431 units

Audi India reports 6% decline in June quarter retail sales at 1,431 units

The German luxury carmaker had sold 1,524 units in the year-ago period

Audi, Audi logo
"While the supply situation in Q2 2024 has improved compared to Q1 2024; it still played a limiting factor on our sales performance," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in a statement. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 3:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Audi India on Monday reported a 6 per cent dip in retail sales at 1,431 units during the April-June quarter this year.

The German luxury carmaker had sold 1,524 units in the year-ago period.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"While the supply situation in Q2 2024 has improved compared to Q1 2024; it still played a limiting factor on our sales performance," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in a statement.

"We are confident that our supplies will normalise during the second half of this year, and we will be able to better serve customer demand," he said.

Further, Dhillon said, it is important to emphasise that demand remains strong for the company's product portfolio.

"We are optimistic about long-term growth of luxury mobility in India, including this year," he added.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

From US to Japan, here's how strongest car unions deal with EV job losses

Toyota to launch EV with advanced self driving system for China in 2025

M&M may surpass Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki in PV segment in June: Nuvama

Amara Raja signs licensing agreement with GIB EnergyX for Li-ion cells tech

Steelbird Hi-Tech eyes 30% revenue growth this year on high domestic demand

Topics :automobile industryAudi India

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story