SBI to raise up to Rs 20,000 cr via long-term bonds to fund infra projects

State Bank of India (SBI) plans to raise up to Rs 20,000 crore through long-term bonds in the current financial year for funding infrastructure projects and affordable housing units.

In a filing with stock exchanges, the country’s largest lender said its Central Board at its meeting held on Wednesday has accorded approval for raising long-term bonds up to an amount of Rs 20,000 crore through a public issue or private placement, during FY25.

A senior SBI executive said the infrastructure bonds would be issued in tranches depending on the market conditions.





ALSO READ: Budget 2024: SBI Chairman Khara pitches for tax relief on interest earnings The bank has already announced plans to raise long term funds up to $3 billion from the international market through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other major foreign currency in the current financial year.

The infrastructure bonds issued earlier by SBI carry an AAA credit rating with a stable outlook from domestic credit-rating agencies. The proceeds from infrastructure bonds are exempt from regulatory reserve requirements like Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) and Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR).

The entire amount can be deployed in lending operations.

If banks were to raise similar amounts through deposits, they have to keep 4.5 per cent of the amount with the Reserve Bank of India as CRR. Also, they have to invest about 18 per cent of money into securities to maintain SLR.

SBI’s infrastructure loans rose by 5.72 per cent year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 3.94 trillion at the end of March 2024. Out of this, key exposures were the power sector (Rs 2.04 trillion), ports and roads (Rs 1.12 trillion) and telecom (Rs 30,376 crore).