Tata Motors total sales in domestic market rise 2% to 80,633 units in Sept

Tata Motors Ltd on Sunday reported a 2 per cent rise in its total domestic vehicle sales at 82,023 units in September, as against 80,633 units in the same month last year.

Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market, including electric vehicles, were down 6 per cent at 44,809 units last month, as compared to 47,654 units in September 2022, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Electric vehicle sales, including in international markets, were at 6,050 units as compared to 3,864 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 57 per cent.

"Passenger vehicle sales remained strong in Q2 FY24 driven by new launches and pre-festive offtakes. Tata Motors posted quarterly sales of 1,38,939 cars and SUVs in Q2 FY24, about 2.7 per cent below our highest ever quarter, Q2 FY23," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said.

He further said, "Our EV business continues its strong momentum and has posted growth of about 55 per cent year-on-year."



In Q2 FY24, the company extended the innovative twin-cylinder CNG offering to Tiago, Tigor and Punch, which have been received well by the market, Chandra added.

The company said its total commercial vehicles sales were higher by 12 per cent at 39,064 units in September 2023, as compared to 34,890 units in September 2022.

Tata Motors Executive Director Girish Wagh said the company's commercial vehicles domestic sales stood at 99,178 in Q2FY24, 6 per cent higher than Q2FY23.

"Medium and heavy commercial vehicles segment saw a strong growth of 24 per cent over Q2 of FY23, fuelled by continued government infrastructure push, robust replacement demand, and growth in core sectors, along with sustained growth from the e-commerce sector," he added.