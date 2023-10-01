300 insolvency cases expected to be resolved this year, says Manoj Govil

Resolution of corporate insolvency cases is expected to nearly double to 300 cases this financial year, but the systems need to be geared to handle three times that caseload, Corporate Affairs Secretary Manoj Govil said on Sunday. "While 300 is good, it is not sufficient to unclog the pipeline of pending cases. We should have the capacity for handling the resolution of 1,000 cases. This number could go up and down depending on the economic climate," Govil said.

Speaking at the seventh anniversary of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), Govil said that nearly 90 per cent of the positions at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal had been filled, and the rest were in the process. "We are looking closely at the law and processes. The government is also considering proposals for amendments in IBC. The aim of all the discussions is to bring down delays," Govil said.



The government is also holding inter-ministerial discussions to be a signatory to the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) for resolving cross-border insolvency, Govil said.

In financial year 2022-23, an 80 per cent increase over the previous year saw 180 cases resolved, and until August this year, 135 cases had been successfully resolved, according to the IBBI data. The number of resolutions of stressed assets under the insolvency law is likely to touch 300 this year, IBBI Chairperson Ravi Mital said, while also urging resolution professionals to speed up the cases.



Creditors have recovered around Rs 3 trillion through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), and the recoveries stood at more than Rs 51,000 crore last year.

Highlighting the major challenges ahead, Ramalingam Sudhakar, President of the National Company Law Tribunal, said that there was a need to fine-tune the prepackaged insolvency process and the personal insolvency code to help resolve stress in the micro, small and medium enterprises or the MSME sector. "MSMEs need a helping hand. The real challenge is to resolve the MSME sector," he said.



He also said that the existing systems need to be upgraded to handle data and case management with the use of artificial intelligence. IT systems of IBC have to be integrated with other platforms such as GST so that the data can move seamlessly.

Ashok Bhushan, Chairman of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, also said that there was a need to enhance the infrastructure of the NCLT and NCLAT. This also includes ensuring upskilling of the people involved in the process with tailored training modules for different stakeholders.