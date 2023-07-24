Tata Technologies signs agreement with Chhattisgarh worth Rs 1,188 crore

The Chhattisgarh government has signed an agreement worth Rs 1,188.36 crore with Tata Technologies for transforming 36 government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) into an Industry 4.0 Technology Hub.

Under the agreement, Tata Technologies will offer six new trades and 23 new short-term courses in the 36 ITIs, with state-of-the-art technical workshops and trainer arrangements, a state government spokesperson said. The company will also provide two trainers.

The project aims to train over 10,000 youth annually in advanced skills, fostering better employment opportunities and will also provide employment opportunities to the skilled youth.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Awanish Sharan, the director of skill development, technical education and employment department, and Pawan Bhageria, president of Tata Technologies Limited, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The state’s focus on innovation to create more employment opportunities has resulted in increased income for farmers, labourers, and the tribal population in forest areas.

These ITIs will offer training in six new technical trades. The trades covered in the one-year programme include advanced tool artisan, industrial robotics and digital manufacturing technician, and manufacturing process control and automation. In the two-year program, they will offer training in advanced Computer Numerical Control Machining, Basic Designer and Virtual Verifier (Mechanical), and Mechanic Electric Vehicle trades, at par with world-class standards.

In the last four and a half years, the state government has provided approximately Rs 1,60,000 crore to the people through various welfare schemes, which have boosted trade and positively impacted the industry sector in Chhattisgarh, the chief minister said. He added that the government is committed to transforming villages into production hubs, and cities into business hubs. People living in urban areas are now moving towards rural areas, attracted by the profitability of agriculture.

The ITIs to be transformed are of Baikunthpur, Odgi Wadrafnagar, Mainpat, Bagicha, Lormi, Koni-Bilaspur, Korba, Janjgir, Akaltara, Hasaud, Raigarh, Kharsiya, Rajnandgaon, Dongargaon, Manpur, Chhuikhadan, Pandariya, Gunderdehi, Dallirajhara, Gurur, Durg, Patan, Dharsiwa, Hirapur, Arang, Abhanpur, Bhatapara, Simga, Bagbahra, Pithora, Kanker, Antagarh, Charama, Nagarnar, and Dantewada regions.

Baghel informed Tata Technologies officials about the establishment of 300 rural industrial parks in the state, aimed at fostering small industries in villages. The parks offer essential amenities such as land, electricity, water, sheds, training, Wi-Fi, and banking linkage to facilitate start-ups. He urged the company’s officials to support the further development of such parks and urban industrial centres by introducing modern industries and cutting-edge technology.