Temasek nears deal to buy 10% stake in Haldiram at $10 billion valuation

After prolonged negotiations, Singapore government-owned investment firm Temasek is nearing a deal to acquire a 10 per cent stake in the consumer products firm Haldiram Snacks Foods from the promoters, with the company valued at $10 billion.

Both the Agrawal family and Temasek have signed a term sheet for a stake sale by the Agrawal family, Moneycontrol reported on Tuesday.

Temasek was one of several private equity (PE) firms, including Bain Capital and Blackstone, that had made offers to the Agrawal family, the promoters of Haldiram Snacks Foods, to purchase a stake in the unlisted company. The competing offer from American private equity giant Blackstone was for a 20 per cent stake but at a lower valuation.

Temasek is now moving forward with due diligence and is expected to make a binding offer within a month. If the deal fructifies, it would be one of the largest deals in India, considering the total valuation (see chart). The promoters are looking to list the company within a year to cash in on the ongoing initial public offering (IPO) boom, bankers said.

A spokesperson for Temasek declined to comment on "market speculation." The Agrawal family did not respond to email queries on Tuesday.

Earlier, Temasek officials had expressed optimism about India's healthcare, consumer products, and IT sectors. The firm plans to invest $10 billion in India by 2027, bringing its total exposure in the country to $47 billion. This figure excludes investments made by Temasek subsidiaries in India, Ravi Lambah, Temasek's head of India and strategic initiatives, shared these plans in July last year. Temasek is focusing on four themes for investments: increasing lifespan via healthcare, consumption, digitisation, and sustainability.

The Agrawal family operates three different entities in India, with Delhi, Nagpur, and Kolkata families running separate businesses under the founder's Haldiram brand. However, the Delhi and Nagpur families came together and merged the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business of HFIPL and Haldiram Snacks Private, part of the Haldiram Delhi group, into a newly incorporated entity named Haldiram Snacks Foods Private Ltd (HSFPL). The existing shareholders of HSPL and HFIPL acquired 56 per cent and 44 per cent shareholding, respectively, in the merged entity. Post completion of the transaction, HSFPL would undertake the consumer products operations of the entire Haldiram group.

In November last year, Kolkata-based Haldiram Bhujiawala sold a minority stake to Bharat Value Fund (BVF), which invested Rs 235 crore in the company. Haldiram Bhujiawala retails its products under the brand “Prabhuji.”

PE officials said the Indian company has significant potential, with a large export market waiting to be exploited for Haldiram’s food products.

In FY23, Haldiram Snacks reported revenue of Rs 6,375 crore, compared to Rs 5,195 crore in FY22, on a consolidated basis. Its net profit was up 74 per cent to Rs 593 crore in FY23. Haldiram Foods International saw its consolidated net sales at Rs 4,551 crore, up 10.9 per cent in FY24, and its net profit stood at Rs 597 crore, compared to Rs 436 crore in FY23.