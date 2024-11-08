Panthomath's Bharat Value Fund invests RS 235 cr in Haldiram Bhujiawala

Kolkata-based Haldiram Bhujiawala has concluded its private placement round, with Pantomath’s Bharat Value Fund (BVF) investing Rs 235 crore for a minority stake in the company.

Haldiram Bhujiawala, which retails its products under the brand “Prabhuji,” has been a prominent player in the snacks and savoury industry for six decades.

According to Pantomath’s Bharat Value Fund, the Indian snacks market, one of the fastest-growing sectors in the country, was valued at Rs 42,600 crore in FY24 and is projected to reach Rs 9,55,00 crore by FY32, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11 per cent.

“Organised players in this market, who enjoy a substantial market share, are expected to be the key contributors to this growth. Their persistent focus on product diversification, coupled with a strong commitment to quality, convenience, and safety standards, will position them for further expansion,” BVF said in its statement.

Haldiram Bhujiawala boasts a robust distribution network of approximately 2,000 distributors servicing over 200,000 retailers nationwide. Additionally, it operates 19 retail outlets and 60 franchise stores, significantly enhancing its direct consumer reach. Currently, its key markets include West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and the North-Eastern regions. The company plans to use the funds to expand its manufacturing and foray into markets outside eastern and north-eastern India.

Haldiram Bhujiawala operates three manufacturing units with a combined production capacity of 6,035 metric tonnes per annum.

More From This Section

“Leveraging our industry insights alongside BVF’s support, we are strategically positioned to enhance shareholder value and drive growth. This partnership lays a solid foundation for generating long-term economic benefits, ensuring a prosperous future for all stakeholders,” said Manish Agarwal, managing director of Haldiram Bhujiawala.

Madhu Lunawat, chief investment officer of Bharat Value Fund, added, “The new generation’s sharp focus on the modern brand, ‘Prabhuji,’ is particularly noteworthy. We are highly optimistic about the food, FMCG, and consumer goods sectors, and Haldiram is well-positioned to achieve substantial growth in the years ahead.”