Tata Technologies, Telechips collaborate to make software-defined vehicles

Tata Technologies on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration with Telechips to develop innovative vehicle software solutions for next-gen software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

The partnership will leverage Tata Technologies' deep expertise in automotive software engineering and integration of next-gen technologies for turnkey SDV development, and Telechips semiconductor technologies, including SoCs (system on chips), AI Vision ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) processors, and network gateway processors, a company statement said.

"We are collaborating with Telechips, combining their advanced semiconductor technology with our deep domain knowledge and expertise in turnkey SDV development to help our customers develop competitive software-defined vehicles.

"This partnership exemplifies our commitment to engineering a better world by enabling OEMs to deliver intelligent, connected, and sustainable vehicles that redefine safety, functionality, and user experiences while working towards a software-defined future," said Warren Harris, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Technologies.

The collaboration will focus on co-developing a scalable software framework for ADAS and autonomous vehicle platforms, leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance situational awareness and decision-making capabilities.

"By combining our advanced semiconductor solutions with their expertise in vehicle software and hardware integration, we are paving the way for safer, smarter, and more connected mobility solutions, enabling OEMs to lead in the SDV era," said Jang-Kyu Lee, CEO of Telechips.