Temasek's arm cuts off 1.4% stake in Godrej Agrovet for over Rs 212 cr

V-Sciences Investments, an arm of Temasek Holdings, on Friday divested a 1.4 per cent stake in Godrej Agrovet for more than Rs 212 crore through an open market transaction.

Temasek Holdings is a state-owned multinational investment firm in Singapore. As of March 31, 2024, the investment company held an SGD 389 billion of portfolio value.

According to the bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), V-Sciences Investments offloaded 2.71 mn shares, or 1.41 per cent stake, in Godrej Agrovet.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 785.13 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 212.77 crore.