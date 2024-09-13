Shareholders approve Rs 3,000 crore fund raising plan, says SpiceJet

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the airline said shareholders have given their nod for the special resolution for raising funds of up to Rs 3,000 crore

Spicejet
Spicejet (Photo: Wikipedia)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 9:42 PM IST
SpiceJet on Thursday said its shareholders have approved the proposal to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through issuance of securities.

The no-frills carrier -- which is grappling with multiple woes, including financial challenges, legal battles and grounding of aircraft -- is looking to raise money that will help it meet various obligations.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the airline said shareholders have given their nod for the special resolution for raising funds of up to Rs 3,000 crore.

The funds are proposed to be raised through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) and other options.

SpiceJet, which had a fleet of 74 planes in 2019, is currently operating around 20 aircraft.

Shares of the airline rose 8 per cent to close at Rs 71.66 on the BSE.


First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

