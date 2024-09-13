Japan's Sumitomo Corporation enters renewable energy market in India

Tokyo-based Sumitomo Corporation will invest JPY 100 billion to build renewable energy projects in India, in collaboration with New Delhi-based AMPIN Energy Transition. The two companies have formed a joint venture, AMPIN C&I Power Private Ltd, for the same. The joint corporation will focus on green energy supply to commercial and industrial (C&I) customers, aiming to build a capacity of 1 GW.

With this, Sumitomo Corporation, a global trading company with a presence in various metal and manufacturing sectors, will mark its entry in India to supply electricity derived from renewable energy sources to corporate clients in the country.

“Together with the investment by AMPIN, this will create a 1 GW portfolio of renewable energy assets with corporate PPAs. The JV will be owned 51 per cent by AMPIN and 49 per cent by Sumitomo. The allocated funds will be used for the development, construction, and operation of State Transmission Utility (STU) connected projects providing renewable energy to commercial and industrial (C&I) consumers,” the companies said in a joint statement.

Under the proposed partnership, the JV would firm up PPAs with C&I players for the sale of green energy. It will sell the power to its transmission and distribution arm, which will then sell the power to the said customer.

Most of the existing players in the segment do not own or operate transmission networks and rely on the national grid for supply. Currently, only Sterlite Power’s sponsored Serentica has a similar arrangement wherein it aims to utilise the transmission network of Sterlite.

“In India, which has a large market size and promising future prospects, the Sumitomo Corporation Group will promote the development of a green power platform business that will cover the entire value chain, from renewable energy generation to direct supply to client companies,” said the statement.

Piinaki Bhattacharyya, founder, MD & CEO of AMPIN Energy Transition, said, “This collaboration with Sumitomo Corporation highlights our unwavering commitment to accelerating renewable energy adoption in India. By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to co-develop and co-own renewable energy projects that will provide substantial loterm returns while significantly contributing to the nation’s energy transition goals."

AMPIN currently has a portfolio of 4 GW of renewable energy assets.

Seiji Kitajima, executive officer and general manager of the Energy Innovation Initiative at Sumitomo Corporation, added, "With a total project cost of around 100 billion yen, we believe this is one of the largest corporate PPA projects undertaken by a Japanese company in India. We are delighted to collaborate with AMPIN Energy Transition and, through this partnership, will strive to expand renewable energy-based power sources in rapidly growing India."