Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Japan's Sumitomo Corporation enters renewable energy market in India

Japan's Sumitomo Corporation enters renewable energy market in India

Sumitomo to invest JPY 100 billion to build renewable energy projects in India

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Shreya Jai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 7:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tokyo-based Sumitomo Corporation will invest JPY 100 billion to build renewable energy projects in India, in collaboration with New Delhi-based AMPIN Energy Transition. The two companies have formed a joint venture, AMPIN C&I Power Private Ltd, for the same. The joint corporation will focus on green energy supply to commercial and industrial (C&I) customers, aiming to build a capacity of 1 GW.

With this, Sumitomo Corporation, a global trading company with a presence in various metal and manufacturing sectors, will mark its entry in India to supply electricity derived from renewable energy sources to corporate clients in the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“Together with the investment by AMPIN, this will create a 1 GW portfolio of renewable energy assets with corporate PPAs. The JV will be owned 51 per cent by AMPIN and 49 per cent by Sumitomo. The allocated funds will be used for the development, construction, and operation of State Transmission Utility (STU) connected projects providing renewable energy to commercial and industrial (C&I) consumers,” the companies said in a joint statement.

Under the proposed partnership, the JV would firm up PPAs with C&I players for the sale of green energy. It will sell the power to its transmission and distribution arm, which will then sell the power to the said customer.

Most of the existing players in the segment do not own or operate transmission networks and rely on the national grid for supply. Currently, only Sterlite Power’s sponsored Serentica has a similar arrangement wherein it aims to utilise the transmission network of Sterlite.

“In India, which has a large market size and promising future prospects, the Sumitomo Corporation Group will promote the development of a green power platform business that will cover the entire value chain, from renewable energy generation to direct supply to client companies,” said the statement.

More From This Section

Reliance Jio, Airtel to join Ericsson's global venture to sell network APIs

Max to buy 64% stake in Jaypee Healthcare at Rs 1,660 cr valuation

Delhivery alleges IPO-bound Ecom Express used incorrect numbers in DRHP

SBI's cost to income ratio to dip to 54-55% in two years, says S&P

RBI imposes penalty on BNP Paribas, 3 others for compliance lapses


Piinaki Bhattacharyya, founder, MD & CEO of AMPIN Energy Transition, said, “This collaboration with Sumitomo Corporation highlights our unwavering commitment to accelerating renewable energy adoption in India. By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to co-develop and co-own renewable energy projects that will provide substantial loterm returns while significantly contributing to the nation’s energy transition goals."

AMPIN currently has a portfolio of 4 GW of renewable energy assets.

Seiji Kitajima, executive officer and general manager of the Energy Innovation Initiative at Sumitomo Corporation, added, "With a total project cost of around 100 billion yen, we believe this is one of the largest corporate PPA projects undertaken by a Japanese company in India. We are delighted to collaborate with AMPIN Energy Transition and, through this partnership, will strive to expand renewable energy-based power sources in rapidly growing India."

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Joe Biden urged to reconsider $14 bn US Steel takeover by Nippon Steel

Couche-Tard considers raising offer price for Seven & i after buyout talks

Who's vying to be Japan's next prime minister after Kishida's step down

Vedanta urges govt to talk with Japan, S Korea to end nickel sulphate duty

Bid for 7-Eleven owner shows Japan's governance gains: Suntory CEO Niinami

Topics :Japanrenewable energyMitsui Sumitomoenergy sector

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News