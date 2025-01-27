The Body Shop eyes Rs 1,100 crore revenue in India within 3-5 years

Beauty and skincare brand The Body Shop is ramping up its presence in India and aims to reach a revenue of Rs 1,100 crore in the next three to five years, under the ownership of UK-based consortium Auréa Group.

The consortium acquired The Body Shop in September 2024 after the company declared bankruptcy in February 2023.

“The Indian market is a high-priority market for us and one of our top five priority markets in the world. It’s a strategic and substantial market. We want to pursue an omnichannel approach, coupled with local manufacturing and pricing, to drive double-digit growth,” said Mike Jatania, co-founder and executive chairman of Auréa Group, who is visiting India this week.

Talking about quick commerce, where the brand has seen “phenomenal growth”, Jatania said the brand will focus on a channel-specific pricing strategy.

“We have seen 300 per cent growth from the quick commerce channel, where items like gift sets and trial packs have performed well. Certain channels require specific price points — especially for the value-conscious Indian consumer — and we will need to deliver on these aspects to drive growth,” he said.

The company, which currently operates 200 stores, also plans to double that in the next three to five years, focusing on enhancing the retail experience with product education.

“We will also need to embrace a new way where we allow local manufacturing. We have been assessing manufacturing partners for the future who meet our high global standards,” he added.

The company’s first 100 per cent India-manufactured product, The India Edit, was “executed in 12 weeks, and we hope to take it global in the coming years”, he further said.

The consortium is also looking to strengthen its presence in categories like haircare and fragrance, and venture into ingestibles, while also introducing new brands into the country.

“India is rich in terms of culture and ingredients, and we see some really interesting local opportunities emerging that we hope to invest in and take global as well,” Jatania said.

The Indian beauty and personal care market is expected to reach $34 billion by 2028, up from $21 billion now, a recent report by Nykaa and Redseer said.