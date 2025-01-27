SECL boosts pace of clearing mine overburden to increase coal output

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SECL said it has deployed the vertical ripper technique, a climate-friendly, blast-free method, for overburden removal in its mega projects to ensure minimal environmental impact

Coal Production, Coal power, Coal-fired power plants
Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 6:39 PM IST
Chhattisgarh-based coal producer SECL, an arm of Coal India, on Monday said it has increased the pace of clearing mine overburden to ramp up its output.

In the current financial year from April till date, it removed 281 million cubic metres (MCuM) of overburden, registering a growth of 7.6 per cent year on year.

Overburden removal (OBR) involves clearing of soil and rock layers from the surface of a mine to access coal reserves.

OBR of South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) has "crossed 281 million cubic metres, achieving 105 per cent of its pro-rata target and recording 19.82 MCuM (7.58 per cent) increase compared to the same period last year", the public sector enterprise said in a statement.

The company said it is removing over 1.3 million cubic metres of overburden daily. With this momentum, SECL is confident of surpassing its annual target and achieving an additional 40-45 million cubic metres of OBR, marking the highest-ever in the company's history.

"Despite various challenges, we are confident that our dedicated efforts will not only help us meet the OBR target but also surpass it, setting new benchmarks in SECL's journey," SECL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Prem Sagar Mishra said.

SECL said it has deployed the vertical ripper technique, a climate-friendly, blast-free method, for overburden removal in its mega projects to ensure minimal environmental impact while maintaining high efficiency in operations.

SECL has also accelerated land acquisition process to support its expanding operations. In the 2024 calendar year, more than 880 employment opportunities have been provided to landowners whose lands were acquired.

SECL's focus on overburden removal not only facilitates coal production but also reflects its commitment to operational excellence and environmental sustainability, it said.

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

