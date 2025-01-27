Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mumbai police questions woman in West Bengal

A Mumbai Police team on Monday questioned a woman in West Bengal's Nadia district in connection with the January 16 attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, a source said.

Police, however, clarified that no arrests were made in relation to the incident.

Makwana Meetkumar Sanjaykumar, Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) for Krishnanagar Police District, confirmed, "No arrests were made in Nadia related to the attack." An investigation into the attack on the actor revealed that the SIM card used by Bangladeshi national Shariful Fakir, arrested earlier in Mumbai for the assault, was registered in the name of a woman from West Bengal, police sources said.

The woman denied knowing the accused and claimed that she had lost the mobile phone containing the SIM several years ago in Kolkata, they added.

A two-member team of Mumbai Police, which arrived in West Bengal on Sunday, was looking for one Khukhumoni Jahangir Sheikh, under whose name the SIM card was registered.

Investigators are now working to determine how Fakir came to possess the SIM registered under her name, police sources said.

Khan, 53, was attacked in the early hours of January 16 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, where he was stabbed six times. The actor was immediately hospitalised and underwent spinal and plastic surgeries at Lilavati Hospital. He was discharged on January 21.