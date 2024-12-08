Tirunelveli powers India's solar ambitions with a new facility by Tata

Tirunelveli, 620 kilometres (km) from Chennai and 158 km from Thiruvananthapuram, has been a known trading hub since 304–232 BCE. The mighty Pandyas, the Cheras, the Cholas, the Vijayanagara Empire, and the British all enjoyed their share of ‘power’ in this town, which has a recorded history of more than three millennia. In the post-Independence era, the city made its own ‘green power’ history when wind power debuted in India in 1986 simultaneously in three locations: Maharashtra (Ratnagiri), Gujarat (Okha), and Tamil Nadu (Tirunelveli).

Now, Tirunelveli is known as the ‘Green Energy Capital’ of Tamil Nadu, contributing 25 per cent of its wind power and a fair share of solar energy as well. Adding to the list of milestones of this ancient town, Tata Power Company (TPCL) is setting up its first facility in Tirunelveli.

A 20-km drive into the suburbs of the city is Gangaikondan, little known to the world outside, except for the presence of the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) Industrial Park. Tata Power Solar’s photovoltaic (PV) cell and module manufacturing facility, spread over 317 acres, is touted as the largest single-location solar cell and module manufacturing facility in India. What is even more striking is the sizeable share of women employees, most of whom are from within a 60-km radius. Of the total workforce of 2,805, 60 per cent are women. Eighty per cent of the total operator workforce of 1,334 are women as well. For this sunrise sector, the higher proportion of women in the unit offers a hopeful outlook.

With a capacity of 4.3 gigawatt (Gw) each for cells and modules, the plant is designed with many open spaces available for future expansion. TPCL’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Praveer Sinha later clarified, saying, “The plant has adequate space to expand capacity.” He added that the company could expand its manufacturing capacity by another 4 Gw at the same site. Leading the tech revolution Technically, a single PV device is known as a cell, and these cells are connected in chains to form larger units known as modules or panels. Entering the initial printing unit itself, one can see many autonomous mobile robots moving around, transporting raw materials and finished cells, falling in line with Industry 4.0 standards.

The facility is equipped with cutting-edge TOPCon (tunnel oxide passivated contact) and Mono PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell) technologies for high-efficiency solar cells. It integrates bifacial technology, allowing the panels to generate electricity from the front and rear sides. TOPCon offers better performance in low-light conditions, ensuring higher energy output. Its Mono PERC technology enhances efficiency by reducing energy losses and improving the power output of the solar cells, increasing their lifespan and reducing maintenance costs. Domestic market focus Sinha made it clear that the plant is mainly targeting the domestic market and has no plans to export at this point. According to estimates shared by TPCL, the country’s cell capacity is around 6 Gw, and module capacity is 50 Gw. This is expected to reach 60 Gw and 85 Gw, respectively, by 2029-30. Around 14 Gw of the module capacity by 2025-26 (FY26) is expected to target the export market.

Tata’s ambitious plans in Tirunelveli come at a time when India imported cells and modules worth $2.2 billion during the first half of 2024, a 60 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, with China contributing the majority of it. Exports of these two from India were reportedly at $1.1 billion, up 19 per cent compared to last year. The import numbers for modules are expected to dip during the latter half due to the approved list of models and manufacturers (ALMM) order on April 1, which prompts developers to source modules locally. TPCL expressed hope on Friday that the government will soon include solar cells under the ALMM list as well, which will boost the unit’s market potential. Sinha said that the unit has secured supply deals with domestic players for the next 12-16 months. While 50 per cent of the modules will be used for the company’s solar utility projects, TPCL has also joined hands with third-party solar utility engineering, procurement, and construction projects from companies like SJVN, NTPC, NHPC, and more.

The modules and cells will also be used for its solar rooftop segment, which has an order book of Rs 684 crore. TPCL is the market leader in the rooftop segment, with a share of 13.1 per cent. During the first half of 2024-25, the unit produced 1,500 megawatt of modules. The entire 4.3-Gw cell line is expected to be commissioned at the unit by December. In FY26, the company is targeting a production of 4 Gw each of cells and modules. Tata Power Renewable Energy plans to expand its market distribution beyond the initial phase. The plant supports India’s ambitious net-zero emissions target by 2070 and contributes to the government’s renewable energy goals.