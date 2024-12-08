Smoke emanates from electric scooter, Bajaj Auto says incident being probed

A video of smoke emanating from an electric scooter in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has gone viral, after which leading two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto said the incident is being probed.

Smoke came out of the vehicle, apparently a Bajaj Chetak electric scooter, at a busy traffic signal on the Jalna Road on Thursday. Fire brigade deployed a team to douse the smoke, an official said. Two farmers, Bhagwan Chavan and Ravindra Chavan from Varvandi village had come to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for purchasing water pipes. While they were waiting at the signal, they noticed that smoke was coming out of their e-vehicle, the official said.

The vehicle was taken aside and a fire brigade team was called from the Seven Hills fire station. The team sprayed water over the vehicle and the smoke stopped, the official said. We have been informed of a thermal incident. The matter is being investigated, a spokesperson of Bajaj Auto told PTI. When contacted, local police and fire brigade official said they don't have any idea about the brand of the vehicle. We don't have any record of this incident, a police official said. An official at the Seven Hills fire brigade unit said the incident was reported around 1 pm on Thursday. Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj recently said Bajaj Chetak is the largest selling electric scooter in the country, adding, Ola to Ola hai, Chetak to shola hai'.