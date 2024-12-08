EV two wheeler cos upgrade service network; focus on customer experience

Amid rising consumer complaints about service experiences in the electric two-wheeler industry, manufacturers are now focusing on upgrading their service networks to address growing customer expectations.

Industry leaders like Ola Electric, Ather Energy, Kinetic Green, and BGauss are introducing premium service initiatives and infrastructure enhancements to improve after-sales support and overall customer satisfaction.

Ather Energy, a leading player in India’s electric vehicle (EV) two-wheeler market, has recently introduced Ather Gold Service Centres, its highest-tier service experience yet. These service centres are equipped with larger spaces, lounge rooms for customers to wait, a premium look and feel, along with better-trained service staff. The first Gold centre was opened in Nashik, Maharashtra.

Ather plans to convert all its 215 service centres into Gold service centres. Additionally, Ather’s ExpressCare ensures vehicles are serviced and ready within 60 minutes.

"Ather has always prioritised service, and the Gold centres take this a step further," said Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy. Staff at these centres undergo rigorous training, covering both technical and soft skills, ensuring customers receive a seamless experience.

Ather also continues to engage customers with initiatives like the Ather Care service plans, the Service Carnival, and a focus on timely resolution of complaints.

Ola Electric recently unveiled plans to quadruple its store network to 4,000 locations by December 2024, aiming to establish the country’s largest EV distribution network. The company’s stores, co-located with service facilities, will cater to urban and rural customers, boosting accessibility to EVs nationwide.

To address after-sales service concerns, Ola has launched initiatives like the #HyperService programme and the Network Partner Programme. These programmes aim to onboard 10,000 partners for sales and service by the end of 2025. Ola has also introduced an EV Service Training Programme to train 1 lakh third-party mechanics, equipping them with skills to handle EV-specific repairs. "With this massive network, we are democratising electric mobility," said Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and managing director of Ola Electric.

Kinetic Green, which operates with over 500 authorised dealerships and service centres, is also focusing on after-sales service. The company is offering specialised and in-depth electric two-wheeler repair training for local garage employees. It has introduced features such as 5-year warranties, 24x7 roadside assistance, and call centres to support customers.

To enhance customer education, Kinetic Green has rolled out DIY maintenance videos on battery charging and vehicle maintenance in regional languages to enhance customer experience. "We realise that service is a vital means to maintaining a strong bond with our customers, and we are continuously taking measures to enhance our customers' ownership experience," said Sulajja Firodia Motwani, co-founder and CEO of Kinetic Green.

BGauss is another player focusing on service excellence. With a service network spanning 17 states and 141 cities, the company is available at all service touchpoints. Aiming to reduce downtime for customers, the company is maintaining adequate spare parts availability at all service touchpoints.

The company has also implemented a Dealer Management System to streamline operations and improve service efficiency. Along with that, clear Service Level Agreements (SLAs) and turnaround times (TATs) are included to further support a seamless complaint resolution process.